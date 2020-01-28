Chase reaches speeds of 115 mph before CHP takes driver into custody in Canoga Park

By ABC7.com staff
CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was taken into custody in Canoga Park on Tuesday afternoon after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a chase through the San Fernando Valley that reached speeds of up to 115 mph.

The driver of a dark-colored sedan was apprehended without incident after she made her way from Chatsworth to a parking lot of a tire shop near the intersection of Topanga Canyon and Victory boulevards shortly before 1:30 p.m.

She was suspected of erratic driving and unsafe speeds, according to authorities.

At one point during the pursuit, CHP patrol vehicles backed off and went into to tracking mode, apparently due to the dangerous speeds that the car reached while traveling on the 118 Freeway.

A Highway Patrol helicopter continued to follow the suspect from overhead.

The woman was taken into custody about 45 minutes after the chase began.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san fernando valleypolice chasechpcalifornia highway patrolhigh speed chase
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News