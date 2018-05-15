CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --More than 11 hours after a woman climbed a tree and prompted a standoff with emergency responders at Lanark Recreation Center in Canoga Park, she came down safely Tuesday morning and was evaluated by paramedics.
The incident began shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at the park in the 21800 block of W. Lanark Street, where a witness reported seeing the unidentified woman smoking narcotics before she ascended the 30-foot tree, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department set up a large inflatable air cushion under the tree to break the woman's fall in case she fell or jumped.
#CanogaPark; #LAFD & #LAPD continue to negotiate for over 10 hours and encourage an uncooperative adult female out of a 30’ tree in #LanarkPark for her safety. pic.twitter.com/9LrITdMEOT— Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) May 15, 2018
Three ladders were also deployed as authorities overnight attempted to convince the woman to voluntarily come down. At one point, fire Capt. Gary Rodriguez promised she would receive a shower and a Dr. Pepper if she came out of the tree voluntarily.
The ordeal ended without incident shortly before 7 a.m. when she descended one of the ladders uninjured.
Paramedics assessed the woman before transporting to a hospital for further evaluation.