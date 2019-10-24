Tick Fire: Canyon Country blaze burns 3,700 acres as evacuations ordered

To watch live continuing coverage of the Southern California wildfires, click here.
The Tick Fire broke out before 2 p.m. in the area of the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road just south of Summit Knoll Road. With strong Santa Ana winds and dry brush, it spread quickly as it burned downhill in medium to heavy brush.
***UPDATE*** | TICK Fire | #SantaClarita | MANDATORY EVACUATIONS for all residents North of 14 frwy, E of Whites/Plum Canyon, South of Vasquez Canyon, W of Agua Dolce— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 24, 2019
Also, South of 14 freeway, E of Sand Canyon, N of Placerita Canyon, and W of Robinson Ranch Golf Course. pic.twitter.com/Jo1SYKiQ5i
Evacuations were ordered for homes in the area of Soledad Canyon Road to Shadow Pines Boulevard along the 14 Freeway.
At least several structures were reported destroyed. AIR7 HD saw at least one home engulfed in flames on Florabunda Road.
Additional evacuations were ordered for south of Vasquez Canyon Road, north and east of Plum Canyon, north and east of Whites Canyon Road and Davenport Road east of Sierra Highway.
**UPDATE**Evacuation center will be at College of the Canyons in Valencia not Golden Valley High School.— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) October 24, 2019
The Red Cross was setting up an evacuation shelter at College of the Canyons in Valencia on Rockwell Canyon Road. (Initial plans to set up the shelter at Golden Valley High School were switched to the college.)
Some outdoor structures were visibly damaged and the flames were coming dangerously close to homes in some areas. At least one home appeared to be on fire.
Still, homeowners remained grateful for the heroic efforts of firefighters to keep the flames at bay when possible.
"Those fire helicopter guys, those are rock stars, man," said one Canyon Country resident. "They do incredible jobs."
"Not much you can do," he added. "Just pray. Do what you can. Help your neighbors. That's about it."
*MANDATORY EVACUATIONS* For #TickFire Soledad Canyon Rd. to Shadow Pines Blvd. along the 14 Freeway in #CanyonCountry#LACoFD@SCVSHERIFF— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) October 24, 2019
For those affected by the #TickFIre, as you evacuate the area remember the Six P’s! #TickFire #LASD @LACoFDPIO @SCVSheriff pic.twitter.com/g21eF9k9jF— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) October 24, 2019
Los Angeles County fire crews were responding to the incident. It was unknown what caused the fire.
It was one of multiple blazes burning across Southern California.
Only a few miles to the west, a fire broke out and began spreading in the Castaic area, damaging homes and threatening dozens more.
There were also fires reported in Eagle Rock, San Bernardino and the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley, among other locations.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.