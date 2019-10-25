Tick Fire: Canyon Country blaze burns 5,000 acres as evacuations ordered

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- Amid dangerous red-flag conditions, a brush fire in Canyon Country quickly exploded in size to at least 5,000 acres Thursday, destroying homes and prompting hundreds of evacuations.

The Tick Fire broke out before 2 p.m. in the area of the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road just south of Summit Knoll Road. With strong Santa Ana winds and dry brush, it spread quickly as it burned downhill in medium to heavy brush.



Evacuations were ordered for homes in the area of Soledad Canyon Road to Shadow Pines Boulevard along the 14 Freeway.

At least several structures were reported destroyed. AIR7 HD saw at least one home engulfed in flames on Florabunda Road and another on Husk Avenue near Baker Canyon Road.

Additional evacuations were ordered for south of Vasquez Canyon Road, north and east of Plum Canyon, north and east of Whites Canyon Road and Davenport Road east of Sierra Highway.



The Red Cross set up an evacuation shelter at College of the Canyons, the Valencia campus gym at 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. Another shelter was located at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall.

Large animals and livestock could be evacuated to Pierce College, 6201 Winnetka Ave. in Woodland Hills. Smaller animals could be brought to the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road.

Some outdoor structures were visibly damaged and the flames were coming dangerously close to homes in some areas. At least one home appeared to be on fire.

Still, homeowners remained grateful for the heroic efforts of firefighters to keep the flames at bay when possible.

"Those fire helicopter guys, those are rock stars, man," said one Canyon Country resident. "They do incredible jobs."

"Not much you can do," he added. "Just pray. Do what you can. Help your neighbors. That's about it."





Los Angeles County fire crews were responding to the incident. It was unknown what caused the fire.

It was one of multiple blazes burning across Southern California.

Only a few miles to the west, a fire broke out and began spreading in the Castaic area, damaging homes and threatening dozens more.

There were also fires reported in Eagle Rock, San Bernardino and the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley, among other locations.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
