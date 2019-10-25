Tick Fire: Canyon Country blaze burns 4,000 acres as evacuations ordered

By ABC7.com staff
CANYON COUNTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 4,000-acre brush fire in Canyon Country continued raging Friday morning after it destroyed homes and prompted thousands of evacuations amid dangerous red flag conditions.

The Tick Fire broke out Thursday around 1:24 p.m. in the area of the 31600 block of Tick Canyon Road just south of Summit Knoll Road. With strong Santa Ana winds and dry brush, it spread quickly as it burned downhill in medium to heavy brush.

Firefighters continued battling the fire early Friday morning amid intensifying wind as the fire forced a shut down of all lanes of the 14 Freeway between Golden Valley and Escondido Canyon.







Some 40,000 residents were evacuated, according to the county fire department.

Officials said at least six homes were burned, but that number may rise as firefighters are able to assess the damage.

About 10,000 homes and other buildings were considered threatened by the flames.

As of around Thursday evening, the fire was estimated at 3,950 acres.

Evacuations were ordered for homes in the area of Soledad Canyon Road to Shadow Pines Boulevard along the 14 Freeway.

Additional evacuations were ordered for south of Vasquez Canyon Road, north and east of Plum Canyon, north and east of Whites Canyon Road and Davenport Road east of Sierra Highway.



At least several structures were reported destroyed. AIR7 HD saw at least one home engulfed in flames on Florabunda Road and another on Husk Avenue near Baker Canyon Road.

The Red Cross set up an evacuation shelter at College of the Canyons, the Valencia campus gym at 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita.

At least one structure was damaged after a wind-driven brush fire grew to at least 850 acres in Canyon Country Thursday.



An evacuation center for large animals at Pierce College was closed later in the evening, officials said.

Smaller animals could still be brought to the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road.

Schools and colleges throughout the Santa Clarita area were closing on Thursday and Friday because of the fire danger and air quality.

Some outdoor structures were visibly damaged and the flames were coming dangerously close to homes in some areas. At least one home appeared to be on fire.

Homeowners remained grateful for the heroic efforts of firefighters to keep the flames at bay when possible.

"Those fire helicopter guys, those are rock stars, man," said one Canyon Country resident. "They do incredible jobs."

"Not much you can do," he added. "Just pray. Do what you can. Help your neighbors. That's about it."





Roughly 500 firefighters, along with four water-dropping helicopters and four fixed-wing air tankers were involved in battling the blaze Thursday.

The Tick Fire was one of multiple blazes that broke out across Southern California Thursday.

Only a few miles to the west, a fire broke out and began spreading in the Castaic area, damaging homes and threatening dozens more. Fires were also reported in Eagle Rock, Anaheim, San Bernardino and the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley, among other locations.
