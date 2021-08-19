Police investigating report of possible explosive in truck near Library of Congress

By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo, Associated Press

This image shows the Library of Congress in Washington, DC on April 17, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- Police were investigating a report Thursday of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill and have evacuated the area around the building, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

U.S. Capitol Police said officers were "responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress." The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court. Police have also evacuated the Cannon House Office Building. Congress is on break this week.

A vehicle has been driven onto a sidewalk on 1st Street and a suspect is inside the vehicle holding something in his hand, ABC News reports.

The law enforcement officials said investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.



It comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.
This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.us capitolbomb threatu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed, 2 San Bernardino police officers shot in Highland
Culver City school district issues COVID vaccine mandate for students
Biden discusses Afghanistan exit in ABC exclusive interview
Woman heard screaming for help in disturbing video comes forward
CA requiring proof of vaccination or negative test at indoor events
Trevor Bauer to invoke the Fifth in restraining order case
With no beds, hospitals ship COVID patients to far-off cities
Show More
What3Words: New app helps you locate someone pinpoint accuracy
Elder responds to past controversial comments about women
Former Parkland deputy: 'I did the best I could"
Eagle Rock students, educators urge LA to ban flavored tobacco
4.0 earthquake rattles desert near Salton Sea
More TOP STORIES News