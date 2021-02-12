Capitol riot: Ventura man dubbed 'Doobie Smoker' arrested, FBI says

SUFFOLK, Va. -- A Ventura County man seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot has been arrested in Virginia, authorities said.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez, of Ventura, is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, news outlets reported.

Gonzalez, who is identified in court documents as the man with the joints in multiple videos, was arrested by the FBI at an apartment in Virginia Beach, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint, Gonzalez is seen on camera lighting a joint and yelling, "It's time to smoke weed in here" while inside the Capitol's rotunda during the insurrection on Jan. 6.

In another video titled "The Capitol Rotunda Doobie Smoker explains why he did it," Gonzalez was asked why he was smoking weed in the Capitol, to which he responded in part, "freedom," the complaint said.

Victorville gym owner arrested for participation in Capitol insurrection
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of a Victorville gym is among more than 100 people nationwide facing charges for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.


Gonzalez later live streamed a Zoom video where he discussed going to the Capitol to "take our country back," the complaint said.

Multiple witnesses have identified Gonzalez, including a family member, the FBI said. It's unclear why Gonzalez was in Virginia Beach.

The 32-year-old was being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
venturaventura countyriotarrestwashington d.c.us capitolfbicongress
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Trump defense team takes the impeachment stage | LIVE
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
LA vaccine shortage leads to closed sites, postponed appointments
2 sought in man's death outside bar in West Hollywood
CA couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
Person of interest in Kristin Smart case arrested on weapons charge
Show More
Irvine approves 'hero pay' for grocery store workers
Video captures 9-year-old girl's cries after being pepper-sprayed by police
Family of Dijon Kizzee seeks $35 million in damages from LA County
Man tries to hijack bus after robbery attempt, LASD says
'Vaccine loophole' lets fitness instructors go ahead of others
More TOP STORIES News