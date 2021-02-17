Capitol riot: UCLA student arrested in Costa Mesa, faces multiple federal charges, FBI says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10334767" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalezm, who is identified in court documents as the man with the joints in multiple videos, was arrested by the FBI at an apartment in Virginia.

SUFFOLK, Va. (KABC) -- A UCLA student from Costa Mesa has been arrested in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.Christian Secor, 22, was taken into custody in Costa Mesa on Tuesday and is facing several federal charges, according to an FBI spokesperson. He made an initial appearance in court and was ordered detained.Asked for comment about the arrest, a UCLA spokesperson declined to discuss Secor specifically."Information on this person is not available to the public," said Bill Kisliuk, UCLA's director of media relations. "What I can tell you is that UCLA believes the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol was an attack on our democracy. As an institution, UCLA is committed to mutual respect, making decisions based on evidence and using rational debate and not physical violence."Meanwhile, after being acquitted last weekend, former President Trump is now facing a lawsuit in the insurrection.The suit was filed by Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson and the NAACP. It accuses Trump of conspiring with far-right groups to try to prevent Congress from certifying election results.An adviser to Trump said he did not incite any violence last month.In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack on the Capitol, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to be inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records.The FBI has linked at least 40 defendants to extremist groups or movements, including at least 16 members or associates of the neo-fascist Proud Boys and at least five connected to the anti-government Oath Keepers. FBI agents also explicitly tied at least 10 defendants to QAnon, a pro-Trump conspiracy theory that has grown beyond its fringe origins to penetrate mainstream Republican politics.In at least 59 other cases, authorities link defendants to violent or extremist rhetoric, conspiracy theories or other far-right connections on social media and other forums before, during or after the Jan. 6 siege, a deeper review by the AP found.