Capitol riot: UCLA student, 22, arrested in Costa Mesa, FBI says

SUFFOLK, Va. -- A UCLA student from Costa Mesa has been arrested in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Christian Secor, 22, was taken into custody in Costa Mesa on Tuesday and is facing several federal charges. He made an initial appearance in court and was ordered detained.

"Information on this person is not available to the public," a UCLA spokesperson said when asked for comment about Secor's arrest. "What I can tell you is that UCLA believes the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol was an attack on our democracy. As an institution, UCLA is committed to mutual respect, making decisions based on evidence and using rational debate and not physical violence."

Meantime, after being acquitted last weekend -- former President Trump is now facing a lawsuit in the insurrection.

The suit was filed by Mississippi representative Bennie Thompson and the NAACP.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalezm, who is identified in court documents as the man with the joints in multiple videos, was arrested by the FBI at an apartment in Virginia.



It accuses Trump of conspiring with far-right groups to try to prevent Congress from certifying election results.

An adviser of Trump says he did not incite any violence last month.

