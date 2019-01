One person was hospitalized after a brief chase ended in a fiery crash in the city of Carson Friday night.Los Angeles County firefighters were called to the pursuit crash in the 1200 block of W. 190th Street shortly before 9:30 p.m., fire officials said.The sedan burst into flames and was fully involved when firefighters arrived.One person was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, fire officials said.No other information was immediately released.