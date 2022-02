COLORADO (KABC) -- Shocking video shows the moment an out-of-control minivan plowed into a parked car on the side of a freeway in Colorado.It all started as a routine traffic stop Tuesday. A state trooper had pulled over the driver and walked away.Suddenly, the minivan slams into the back of the parked vehicle as the officer went to write a citation.Both vehicles then careened into the center divider and oncoming traffic.The patrol officer who pulled over the driver narrowly avoided his cruiser getting hit as well. He then ran to check on trapped drivers.No one was seriously injured in the incident.