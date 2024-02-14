1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- A car crashed into a Texas hospital's emergency room on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.

The car smashed into the ER at St. David's North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a Facebook post.

At least one person is dead, Austin police Detective Carey Chaudoir told the Austin American-Statesman. The crash appeared to be unintentional, authorities said.

