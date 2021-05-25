Crash sends car into front window of Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue around 6 a.m., sending one sedan careening backwards into the front glass of the building.
Firefighters say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Crews are evaluating the restaurant and building for structural stability.
That particular Cheesecake Factory - located at a busy intersection in the popular Old Pasadena district - was also the site of a similar crash in 2017, as well as an explosion.
On Feb. 2, 2017, a man threw a homemade device into the restaurant, setting off an explosion that frightened diners but did not cause any serious injuries.
Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena
A few days later, two cars crashed at the nearby intersection, sending one of the vehicles careening into the glass.
Car slams into front of Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena