Car fire sparks 7-acre brush fire near 241 Freeway in Santiago Canyon area

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a 7-acre vegetation fire that started after a car crash in the Santiago Canyon area near Tustin Thursday morning.

Officials believe the blaze erupted after a car crashed on Santiago Canyon Road near the 241 Freeway around 3:40 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.



Santigao Canyon Road from the 241 Freeway to Loma Ridge is closed.

Officials said firefighters were making progress on the blaze, and ground and air crews were working to battle the fire.



It is unclear if any injuries were reported in the car fire, and additional details on the incident were not immediately available.

Strong Santa Ana winds were pummeling the Southland Thursday morning, and expected to continue through Friday. The wind event was triggering fires across the region, including in San Bernardino County and Sonoma County, and creating an elevated risk of fire danger across the region.
