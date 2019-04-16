Car plunges into Morris Reservoir after going over cliff in Glendora

GLENDORA, Calif. (KABC) -- Rescue crews responded to a vehicle that was submerged in the Morris Reservoir after it went over the side of the road Tuesday morning in Glendora.

A dive team was requested as crews responded to the 9500 block of N. San Gabriel Canyon Road shortly before 11 a.m.

At least one person was inside the vehicle, officials said. It was not immediately known what led to the vehicle falling over the cliff.
Related topics:
glendoralos angeles countycar crash
