pedestrian killed

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road, police said.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin

BERLIN -- A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said.

The man drove into people on a street corner at around 10:30 a.m. before getting the car back on the road and then crashing into a shop window around a block further on, police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

A car has crashed into a store after crashing into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

AP Photo/Michael Sohn



Fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel put the number of injured at eight. Police said more than a dozen were injured. Police said several of them were in serious condition.

The driver was immediately detained and was being questioned, Cablitz said. He said police are trying to determine whether he deliberately drove into pedestrians or whether it was an accident, possibly caused by a medical emergency.

Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene.



The incident happened at one end of the Kurfuerstendamm shopping boulevard and next to the Breitscheidplatz square, where an extremist carried out a vehicle attack on a Christmas market in 2016, resulting in 13 deaths.

In a 2019 incident in central Berlin, an SUV plowed into a group of pedestrians in central Berlin, killing four people. The driver had suffered an epileptic seizure and veered onto the sidewalk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pedestrian struckpedestrian killedpedestrian injuredu.s. & worldgermany
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Mayor's office employee fatally strikes pedestrian on 170 Freeway
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Pico-Union, police say
Man hit, killed by passing vehicle after parking own car in Brentwood
Pedestrian, 66, killed in hit-and-run crash on 405 Fwy in Westwood
TOP STORIES
Primary election 2022: Latest SoCal results
California primary: Live election-night results for statewide races
LA mayor's race: Bass, Caruso heading for November runoff vote
Race for LA County sheriff: Villanueva bound for runoff election
Ousted leader of Mongols biker club denies he was an informant
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
SoCal Indian community mourns rapper, politician Sidhu Moose Wala
Show More
6 inmate firefighters suffer burn injuries in Angeles National Forest
Paramount sued over 'Top Gun' copyright claim
Former LADWP executive gets 4 years in prison for bribery scheme
Meet Marvel's newest groundbreaking superhero, 'Ms. Marvel'
Podcast gives voice to Latinx LGBTQ stories
More TOP STORIES News