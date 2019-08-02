Car plows into San Bernardino home after reported shooting near convenience store

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were investigating a shooting and car crash early Friday morning that occurred a block apart in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino police officers and San Bernardino County Fire crews responded to multiple reports of a shooting near a 7-Eleven store around 1:41 a.m. in the area of Highland Avenue and H Street.

While emergency crews were en route, they were told that a vehicle had crashed into a nearby home.

When officers arrived, they found that a sedan had crashed into the living room of the home on H and 21st streets, one block from where the shooting occurred.

At least one person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition following the crash.

It is unclear if the shooting and crash are related.

Additional details surrounding the shooting and extent of injuries were not released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
