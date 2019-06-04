2 rescued after car plunges 500 feet off Angeles Crest Highway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man and woman are recovering from injuries after their car plunged nearly 500 feet off Angeles Crest Highway.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Monday above La Canada Flintridge.

A helicopter was called in to hoist the pair from their car and take them to the hospital.

One of the people has minor injuries and the other has moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
