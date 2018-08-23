2 people, including child, trapped in car that plunged off side of road in Angeles National Forest

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people - including a child - were trapped inside a vehicle that plunged 75 feet over the side of the road in the Angeles National Forest Thursday.

ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) --
Two people - including a child - were trapped inside a vehicle that plunged 75 feet over the side of the road in the Angeles National Forest Thursday.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. near Mt. Emma Road and Angeles Forest Highway.

Authorities said a 44-year-old and a 10-year-old were trapped inside the vehicle. A third person was said be on the roadway. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Multiple fire engines and two helicopters were at the scene.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcar accidentLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Irvine crash: Pileup on SB 5 Fwy leaves 1 dead, 9 hospitalized
Radio DJ Big Boy rear-ended by alleged DUI driver in bizarre Calabasas incident
California lawmakers pass bill to erase old pot convictions
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Hawaii residents brace for Hurricane Lane
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Show More
Subway restaurant in South LA robbed at gunpoint
IE church that offers marijuana to members may be forced to close
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
Trump says he's done nothing wrong, Cohen making up stories
More News