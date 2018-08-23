ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST (KABC) --Two people - including a child - were trapped inside a vehicle that plunged 75 feet over the side of the road in the Angeles National Forest Thursday.
The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. near Mt. Emma Road and Angeles Forest Highway.
Authorities said a 44-year-old and a 10-year-old were trapped inside the vehicle. A third person was said be on the roadway. There was no immediate word on any injuries.
Multiple fire engines and two helicopters were at the scene.
