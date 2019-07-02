Car slams into tire shop after crash in Northridge

By Rachel Brown
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver slammed into a tire shop Monday night in Northridge after being hit by a vehicle going at high speeds, police said.

Los Angeles police said two drivers were speeding down Balboa Boulevard near Devonshire Street at approximately 11:15 p.m. when they hit a dip in the road, sending one of the drivers into oncoming traffic.

The driver hit another car, sending the vehicle that was hit into the tire shop.

Video from the scene showed two cars with front end damage, and the third car completely inside the tire shop with the front entrance window shattered.

Police said DUI nor street racing was involved in the incident.

No one was seriously injured, and no charges were filed.
