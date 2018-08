A pedestrian at LAX received minor injuries Thursday morning after being hit by a car that swerved off the roadway before crashing into a bus bench.According to LAX police, the driver of the car suffered a medical emergency that led to the collision around 11 a.m. at Terminal 5.The driver was in stable condition while the pedestrian was being examined for possible broken bones, LAX police said.Officials closed Terminal 5 following the crash but it has since been reopened.