Car-theft suspect drives on sidewalks, leads police on chase through central LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A grand theft auto suspect led police on a wild chase through the streets of Los Angeles, running lights, sideswiping cars and driving onto sidewalks in an unsuccessful attempt to evade officers.The chase ended in minutes as the suspect crashed into a police cruiser and tried to flee on foot, only to be overtaken and swarmed by officers.The chase began around 4 p.m. as officers began tracking what they believed was a stolen sedan on Jefferson Boulevard. They passed through the Culver City area and then made their way into the Mid-Wilshire area.The suspect could be seen running lights and swerving to avoid officers, sideswiping several parked vehicles. At one point he pulled a U-turn in the middle of a narrow street and drove up onto the sidewalk to avoid police.But then he crashed head-on into an LAPD SUV in the area of Westmoreland and Washington boulevards.At that point, he hopped out and ran onto the sidewalks. A group of officers swarmed and tackled him to the ground and he was taken into custody without further incident. As officers walked the handcuffed suspect to a cruiser, it appeared he was wearing red pajamas.