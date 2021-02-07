Minivan with 2 children inside stolen while father delivers DoorDash order in San Francisco

After almost four hours, the San Francisco Police Department announced at 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning that the 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl have been found in the Bayview district and are getting medically examined before reuniting with their parents. Officials say there is still no word on a suspect.
The children and vehicle have been FOUND in the city’s Bayview District. The children will be medically evaluated and reunited with their parents. Suspects are still outstanding - no suspect info. at this time.— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) February 7, 2021
THANK YOU everyone for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/wO3yN7C6Ap
Jeffrey Fang was delivering food for DoorDash on the 2100 block of Jackson Street in Pacific Heights around 8:45 p.m. when his minivan was stolen.
Fang told ABC7 News that he parked with his hazard lights on and hopped out to bring the food over. When he came back, a stranger was in his car and drove off.
"I yelled at him and told him to get out and two of my kids are in the car," Fang said. "One is a 4-year-old girl and another is a 1-year-old boy...They speak Mandarin only. I just want my kids back."
Fang reported the incident to the police and officials are searching for Winnifred, 4, and Sean, 1, who were both in Fang's 2014 silver Honda Odyssey. The license plate number is: 7FPK543.
"Times are hard, if you're going to have to resort to stealing, that's a different matter, but please, don't hurt my kids. Let them return safely back to me and my wife, please," Fang said.
AMBER ALERT - San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Marin, and Santa Clara Counties— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) February 7, 2021
The abduction occurred at Jackson Street and Laguna Street, in the city of San Francisco@SFPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/zl6rUkbKdr
"PLEASE DON'T HURT MY KIDS": Sean & Winnifred Fang are 4 & almost 2. Their dad says they were kidnapped when a man stole his van while delivering food in Pacific Heights in #SanFrancisco on Saturday night. #AmberAlert https://t.co/BmMZX9djOf pic.twitter.com/1VePPH1mZj— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 7, 2021
An Amber Alert was issued and SFPD said members from both their motorcycle units helped assist in the search.
Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Driver robbed while in San Francisco traffic