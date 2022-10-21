Jury rules in favor of Cardi B after OC man sued for copyright infringement over mixtape artwork

A jury sided with rapper Cardi B in a lawsuit filed by an Orange County man, alleging his privacy was invaded in one of the rapper's mixtape covers.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A jury sided with rapper Cardi B in a lawsuit filed against her by an Orange County man, alleging his privacy was invaded in one of the rapper's mixtape covers.

The Grammy winner delivered pointed answers to several questions by attorney A. Barry Cappello, who is representing an Orange County man who claims the rapper misused his likeness on the cover of a 2016 mixtape.

The testy back-and-forth between Cappello and the star witness prompted U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney to send jurors out of the Santa Ana courtroom and tell both sides he was considering a mistrial.

In the end, Cardi B was found not responsible for violating the man's privacy.

Kevin Michael Brophy was seeking $5 million from Cardi B over the appearance of some of his distinctive back tattoos on the mixtape's artwork, which shows a tattooed man from behind with his head between the rapper's legs.

During closing arguments Friday morning Brophy's attorney, Larry Conlan, said Brophy has been humiliated by the image.

Conlan said for the last five years, Brophy has suffered anxiety and his reputation has been harmed by the image on the cover because people think it is him.

He said Brophy's tattoo of a tiger and snake is iconic and he never gave anyone on Cardi B's team or record label consent for it to be used.

Cardi B's attorney, Peter Anderson, said Brophy failed to show that he is identifiable as the person on the cover of the mixtape.

Anderson said Brophy's lawyers did not call a single witness over the three-day trial that have mistaken the man on the cover as Brophy.

He said if no one recognizes him then his likeness cannot be misappropriated.

Anderson said this is not a copyright case over the use of an image of a tattoo or about removing the image altogether.

"This is a money grab," Anderson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.