7 Full-Time Teaching Jobs In Los Angeles

Here's a rundown of open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.
Pre-K Teacher, Divine Providence Preschool & Kindergarten
Divine Providence Preschool and Kindergarten is a year-round school located in Downtown Los Angeles. The school is looking for an immediate hire to fill a Pre-K Teacher position.
The Teacher must have the ability to sit on the floor multiple times a day, to be outdoors with children, and to be part of a team of teachers.
To see the list of desired and expected qualifications, check out the complete job listinghere.
Elementary Teacher, Archdioceses of Los Angeles
The Archdioceses of Los Angeles is seeking an energetic team player to join its small school.
The Elementary Teacher will be responsible for writing and implementing lesson plans and facilitating student mastery of grade-level standards. A Bachelor's Degree is required, among other qualifications.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Middle School Spanish Teacher, KIPP LA Public Schools
The Middle School Teacher plans, implements and reflects upon classroom instruction in order to realize the mission of the KIPP school.
The Teacher will utilize a variety of instructional strategies based on the diverse needs of all the students that engage all students. The individual will also create eight step lesson plans and prepare needed materials, as well as other tasks.
One to two years of previous teaching experience is desired. For more details and to apply,see the job listing here.
Long-term Substitute Teacher, Camino Nuevo Charter Academy
Camino Nuevo Charter Academy is a community of high-performing public schools that utilizes a comprehensive approach to prepare students from preschool through high school for success in college and in life.
It's currently seeking candidates who are committed to serving in under-resourced communities. This includes an open position as a 5th Grade Long-Term Humanities Substitute Teacher at the school's Burlington Campus.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Infant Lead Teacher, Kai Ming Head Start
Kai Ming, Inc. is a nonprofit that provides free full-day full-year and full-day part-year infant, toddler and preschool services to eligible children ages zero to five years old.
It's looking for a Infant Lead Teacher to provide supervision, guidance and trainings to Assistant Teachers, Teacher Aides, Center Aides and Parent Volunteers on a daily basis and as needed. The Lead Teacher must be capable of writing clearly and maintaining current documentation for each child, among other tasks.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Middle School Teacher, Celerity Education Group
Celerity Charter Schools are developed by the Celerity Educational Group, a non-profit organization created to serve at-risk children, youth and their families.
It's now hiring multiple subject credentialed teachers for the current and next school year. Applicants must hold a California Multiple Subjects Credential or be enrolled in an accredited university intern program. Preference will be given to applicants with experience in lesson planning and classroom management.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Online Elementary School Teacher, COREnglish
COREnglish is looking for teachers who have a love for e-learning and the English language to work with students as Online Elementary-Level English Teachers. Online Teachers who have experience with Primary or Elementary schools across the US and or Canada are encouraged to apply.
It's preferred that applicants have an applicable English as a Second Language (ESL) Certification and experience teaching ESL to young learners.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.