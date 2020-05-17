Careers

California unemployment: EDD answers most common questions

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians are struggling with getting unemployment benefits as the state faces unprecedented job losses because of the pandemic.

We are here to help.

ABC7 brought viewer questions to Loree Levy, a spokesperson for the state's Economic Development Department.

"It truly is an avalanche that we faced here," Levy said.

In the last two months, about 4.7 million Californians have had their unemployment claims processed. But there are thousands more who have not, and trying to reach someone on the phone to answer questions has been a struggle.

Even with the state adding hundreds of workers to answer calls, there are still more calls coming in than people available to answer.

"All of us are truly exhausted," Levy said. "We've been working around the clock, very long hours, very little sleep."

To hear Levy's answers to some of the most common questions, watch the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerseconomyunemployment californiaunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 firefighters discharged after explosion, fire in Downtown LA
Montrose farmers market reopens, but vendors worry about attendance
'American Idol' finale airs Sunday night
Coronavirus: Thousands hit LA County beaches first weekend of reopening
Rosemead residents protest plan to house homeless in Motel 6
UCLA hires first black athletic director, reports say
Coronavirus: What you should know about your student loan debt
Show More
Man accused of killing wife, blaming disappearance on COVID-19
Priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
How Las Vegas' Caesars Palace plans to conquer COVID
Norco restaurant opens for dine-in service against governor's orders
More TOP STORIES News