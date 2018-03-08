The makeover of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is moving full steam ahead.Thursday there was a construction hiring event open to the local community.People without construction experience were able to apply.If hired, they'll be trained on the job.Hundreds will be hired this round, and there will be another event later this year when the drywall phase kicks in.Thomas Sayles, senior vice president for university relations at USC, said it's important for the community to have a stake and sense of ownership in the project"This is important that the community benefits from the infrastructure projects going on in their neighborhood," Sayles said. "We also think it's a win-win that we have folks from the neighborhood who are doing work on this project."The work is expected to be finished in time for the 2019 football season.