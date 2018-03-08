CAREERS

Coliseum job fair helps connect local residents with construction project

EMBED </>More Videos

A hiring event Thursday was helping to connect Los Angeles residents with construction jobs for the Coliseum renovation. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The makeover of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is moving full steam ahead.

Thursday there was a construction hiring event open to the local community.

People without construction experience were able to apply.

If hired, they'll be trained on the job.

Hundreds will be hired this round, and there will be another event later this year when the drywall phase kicks in.

Thomas Sayles, senior vice president for university relations at USC, said it's important for the community to have a stake and sense of ownership in the project

"This is important that the community benefits from the infrastructure projects going on in their neighborhood," Sayles said. "We also think it's a win-win that we have folks from the neighborhood who are doing work on this project."

The work is expected to be finished in time for the 2019 football season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjob fairconstructionLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
New job center opens in Culver City
Disneyland hosting job fair on Saturday
Amazon looking to fill 200+ work-from-home positions
Disneyland hosting job fair on Wednesday
More Careers
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News