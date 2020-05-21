Commercial cleaning company hiring in several SoCal cities

It's a valuable, tough and often overlooked job that housekeeping and maintenance workers are tasked with to ensure spaces are virus free.
"I always tell my employees they are the superheroes because honestly without them, doctors, nurses, wouldn't be able to do their job," said Servicon Supervisor Brenda Saenz.
RELATED: Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
When the company foresaw an increase in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it promoted and trained employees like her.
"I feel so well prepared that I can bring that training to my employees and make them feel safe when they're working," she said.
The company is hiring for cleaning and environmental services, including about 10 supervisor roles.
Servicon said a common question is how they're protecting their workers from becoming infected.
"What I can assure you is we've never, ever had a shortage in PPE. We make sure our employees are getting trained when they're new before working by themselves," Saenz said.
They say employees on the front lines were given a one-time bonus.
"We've been extremely fortunate that not only is our business essential, but a lot of the industries that we're serving are essential businesses," said Servicon President and CEO Laurie Sewell.
They've already hired about 150 people since March and still have job openings in downtown Los Angeles, South Bay, Santa Monica, Palmdale, Santa Clarita, Castaic and Brea.
An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA asked Californians how the pandemic is affecting their career. More than half said they are either working fewer hours, being paid less or been laid off all together.
When asked, "Were you allowed to keep working the same hours at the same pay?" respondents answered:
- 44% same hours, same pay
- 21% fewer hours, same pay
- 13% laid off
- 10% fewer hours, less pay
- 9% furloughed
- 1% fired
With so many people out of work amid the crisis, the ABC7 Solutions Hiring SoCal campaign is trying to help people land jobs. Find more information at abc7.com/solutions.