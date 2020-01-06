Careers

Disney holding auditions for performer roles at Disneyland, California Adventure Park

"Gamora", left, and "Peter Quill-Star Lord" characters of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" perform with the guests during the opening show at Disneyland Paris, Saturday, June 9, 2018. (Francois Mori)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Want to work at the Happiest Place on Earth? Disneyland Resort in Anaheim is hiring!

The company is looking to fill several performer positions at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park.

There are four casting calls through March listed on the Disney Audition website. The positions are for high-energy and engaging performers to play Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters at both parks.

They include Cars Land characters, superheroes such as Captain America and classic princesses like Ariel and Jasmine.

Head to the website for more details and a breakdown of requirements for the roles. Good luck!
