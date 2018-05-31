CAREERS

Disneyland aims to offer Master Service cast members $15 starting wage by 2020

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland Resort is aiming to offer some union cast members a starting wage of $15 an hour by 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland Resort is aiming to offer some union cast members a starting wage of $15 an hour by 2020, two years ahead of California's minimum wage.

It announced on Thursday it is offering a starting wage increase of 36 percent over three years. That would put its Master Services cast members at $15 per hour by 2020.

The offer is part of the resort's contract negotiations with the Master Services Council, which represents the company's two largest labor contracts and includes 9,500 hourly cast members.

It would be one of the largest wage increases in company history.

There was no immediate word yet from the unions.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobsdisneydisneylandminimum wageAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
New job center opens in Culver City
Disneyland hosting job fair on Saturday
Amazon looking to fill 200+ work-from-home positions
Disneyland hosting job fair on Wednesday
More Careers
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News