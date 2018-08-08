Disneyland is hosting a job fair on Saturday for full- and part-time positions in various culinary roles.The resort is looking to hire full-time and part-time spots across the two theme parks, three hotels and Downtown Disney District.Job fair attendees will get the chance to meet recruiters and department leaders to ask questions and get more information on what it's like to be part of the team. Qualified candidates can apply, interview and even accept an offer on site.The job fair is open to the public and people are encouraged to apply online in advance to reserve an appointment. Walk-in appointments will be available during the job fair, and computers will be around for people to complete applications.Complimentary parking will be offered for job fair attendees, located in the Team Disney Anaheim visitor lot.There will be another job fair on Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel.