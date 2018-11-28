CAREERS

Disneyland hosting job fair for culinary, hotel positions on Tuesday

Chefs at the Disneyland Resort are shown in a file photo. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disneyland is hosting a job fair on Tuesday for full- and part-time positions in various culinary and hotel staff roles.

The resort is looking to hire full-time and part-time spots across the two theme parks, three hotels and Downtown Disney District.

Some of the open positions include dinner and specialty cook as well as pastry chefs. The event, which is open to the public, will be held at the Disneyland Hotel from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Disneyland South Exhibit Hall.

Job fair attendees will get the chance to meet recruiters and department leaders to ask questions and get more information on what it's like to be part of the team. Qualified candidates can apply, interview and even accept an offer on site.

People are encouraged to apply online in advance to reserve an appointment. Walk-in appointments will be available during the job fair, and computers will be around for people to complete applications.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
