Disneyland to hold two job fairs next month

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --The Happiest Place on Earth is hiring.
Disneyland is holding two big job fairs next month.
The first is a general Anaheim Resort Job Fair, held at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel on May 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The second job fair will be May 16 for housekeeping and laundry positions, held at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More information about Disneyland jobs is available here.
Disneyland has about 30,000 employees and is Orange County's largest employer.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.