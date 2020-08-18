Domino's Pizza hiring 20,000 new employees across the country

Domino's announced Tuesday that corporate and franchise stores are looking to fill 20,000 positions nationwide.
Available positions include delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers.
Supply chain centers across the U.S. are actively hiring production and warehouse team members and CDL drivers.
RELATED: CA couple forced to cancel wedding amid pandemic has registry paid for by Domino's Pizza
"We realize that these are tough times, and not only do we want to maintain strong service levels, but we also want to provide opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or are facing reduced hours," said Tom Curtis, Domino's executive vice president of operations and support. "Domino's stores offer flexible work options, which include part-time and full-time opportunities. If you're looking for a steady income and want to be a part of a great team, we encourage you to apply."
Domino's contributed the need for more employees to new stores being built and how busy existing stores are amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information and to apply online, visit jobs.dominos.com.