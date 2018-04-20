El Segundo considering $25K bonuses to attract more police officers

The city of El Segundo is considering $25,000 bonuses to police officers who transfer from other departments.Currently it's a $3,000 bonus, and no one has transferred since 2011. The idea was one of several floated to city officials to attract new officers to a shinking force.Half of El Segundo's police force will be eligible for retirement in the next six years. Many of El Segundo's force have left during the city's tense two-year contract negotiations.Some other options to bring in more officers include: paying relocation costs for out-of-state transfers, doubling the number of police cadets to 15 and offering bonuses to new police academy graduates.