Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove has 200 jobs up for grabs

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking for a job? The Great Wolf Lodge is hiring 200 positions as the water park prepares to reopen on May 22.

The indoor water park in Garden Grove will be hiring for a variety of positions including lifeguard, housekeeping and food and beverage roles.

The park, which is located at 12681 Harbor Blvd., is holding a two-day in-person job fair on Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interviews will be held by appointment-only, and can be scheduled by texting the phrase "GWLGG" to 25000. Masks are required.

For more information, visit www.jobs.greatwolf.com.



