Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove has 200 jobs up for grabs

The indoor water park in Garden Grove will be hiring for a variety of positions including lifeguard, housekeeping and food and beverage roles.
The park, which is located at 12681 Harbor Blvd., is holding a two-day in-person job fair on Monday, May 10 and Tuesday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MORE | SoFi Stadium in Inglewood hiring for 3,000 part-time positions
Interviews will be held by appointment-only, and can be scheduled by texting the phrase "GWLGG" to 25000. Masks are required.
For more information, visit www.jobs.greatwolf.com.
MORE | Amazon's new San Bernardino air hub creating up to 1,000 new jobs