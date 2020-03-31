Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Looking for a job? Here's a list of companies hiring in Southern California

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Looking for employment in Southern California? Here's a list of companies currently hiring:

Smart & Final is hiring temporary associates in our stores and distribution centers to help with cleaning and stocking, and to give associates a well-deserved break. We will continue to hire temporary associates to ensure we provide our customers with the best service possible.
smartandfinal.com

Walmart is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May, including more than 6,200 associates across California, to work in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
walmart.com

Trader Joe's is hiring for temporary positions across the U.S. The company posted this statement on their website: "To those who have found their hours limited or jobs placed on hold, we invite you to join our Crew until your employer is able to welcome you back."
traderjoes.avature.net/careers/

CVS Pharmacy is seeking to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the U.S., including stores in Southern California. These positions include store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees, and member/customer service professionals.
https://jobs.cvshealth.com

Dollar General plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it continues to diligently work to support customers' needs.
dollargeneral.com/careers

Sprouts Farmers Market throughout North and South LA is filling nearly 420 roles across its stores. All interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at sprouts.com/careers or by texting the word "careers" to 480-800-8056.
sprouts.com/careers

Ralphs is hiring clerks to help meet high demands of its grocery stores. https://www.ralphs.com/

Domino's is hiring 10,000 workers nationwide and 2,500 team members in SoCal. Available positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, and managers.
https://jobs.dominos.com/dominos-careers/

Pizza Hut is hiring 30,000 new employees nationwide, including cooks, delivery drivers, shift leaders, restaurant managers, and virtual call center agents.
pizzahut.com/

ALDI is seeking to hire about 7,500 new associates and plans to add more in addition to temporary wage increases for workers in stores and warehouses.
https://about.sprouts.com/careers

ALDI is seeking to hire about 7,500 new associates and plans to add more in addition to temporary wage increases for workers in stores and warehouses.
amazondelivers.jobs

Amazon has added nearly 100,000 new positions across the U.S., and is raising hourly wages by $2 per hour for workers in fulfillment centers and warehouses through the end of April.
amazondelivers.jobs

For more links and resources to connect you to current job openings in L.A., visit www.lajobsportal.org.
