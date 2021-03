EMBED >More News Videos Knott's Berry Farm is planning to hire about 1,700 employees for the 2021 season in anticipation of its reopening.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Home Depot is hiring more than 3,000 employees in the Los Angeles area.The company says it is preparing for spring, which is its busiest selling season, and it needs to fill both full- and part-time positions.The needs vary by store.The positions include: customer service, filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in-store, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.If you are interested, you can apply online