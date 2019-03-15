LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Home Depot is in the midst of a major hiring spree, looking to hire 2,000 new employees in the Los Angeles area and 80,000 nationwide.
Spring is Home Depot's busiest season, so the company is looking to fill positions in sales and other departments. The part-time openings include both temporary and permanent positions.
Those looking to apply can find more information on Home Depot's careers website.
Home Depot looking to hire 2,000 Los Angeles-area employees
TOP STORIES
Show More