Careers

Job hunting? Experts answer your questions during ABC7's virtual town hall

Are you out of work and struggling to stay afloat? We held a virtual town hall featuring five experts to answer your questions and provide resources.
By
Are you out of work and struggling to stay afloat? We launched "ABC7 Solutions: Hiring SoCal" to help!

Phillip Palmer hosted a virtual town hall Thursday with five experts - to answer your questions about everything from finding work, to knowing your rights, to putting your best foot forward.

The event has concluded. Watch video of the virtual town hall above.

Download our new streaming app, available on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku, to watch the event on your TV. Just search ABC7 Los Angeles to download the free app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringtown hall meetingjobsabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Multiple flyovers honor front-line workers in SoCal
Flight path released for Thunderbirds flyover
As revenues plummet, California budget cuts billions
51% of all COVID-19 deaths in LA County were residents in 'institutional settings'
Face masks now required of all Angelenos when outside, Garcetti says
Video: Brawl breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day
Officer recalls moment man surrenders baby after LA chase
Show More
COVID crisis: Child-care program expanded for LA personnel
Louisiana man arrested after doorbell cam captures dog being choked
Rent-forgiveness proposal introduced to help Olvera Street merchants
Highland Park Brewery adapts business strategy to survive pandemic
COVID updates: Daily briefings from state, local officials
More TOP STORIES News