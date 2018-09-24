Kohl's is looking to hire 90,000 seasonal employees for the upcoming holidays and will host a hiring event on Oct. 20 at participating stores.
The hiring for seasonal employees started in August and will continue through the holiday season, the company said.
The company plans to hire 90,000 employees across its more than 1,100 stores, nine distribution centers and five e-commerce fulfillment centers and credit centers, according to a Thursday press release.
Kohl's will also be hosting a hiring event on Oct. 20 at select stores across the country.
People who are interested are urged to head to their closest Kohl's store to find out if it will be part of the hiring event or to just learn more about becoming a seasonal employee. The company mentions that hiring needs and available positions vary by location.
For more information, you may visit kohlscareers.com/hiring.
