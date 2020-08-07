Careers

LA Barber College's future in jeopardy due to COVID-19 pandemic

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, L.A. Barber College was putting students on the career path to become barbers.
By
DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- So many small businesses are struggling to stay alive, including one trade school in Los Angeles. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was putting students on the career path to become barbers. Now it could be on the verge of closing.

The difference between what it looks like inside L.A. Barber College now, to how it looked prior to COVID-19, is striking.

"We don't anticipate that we are going to survive, we probably have a month or two at the most," said Michelle Matthews, L.A. Barber College administrator.

The trade school on Broadway in Downtown L.A. has provided a career path to barbers for more than 15 years.

"Most of the students when they come out from the school, they are ready to start working," said Blanca Polanco, owner of L.A. Barber College.

Owners Blanca and Jose Polanco describe it as a death sentence, not only for them, but for their students if the school cannot re-open. In this virtual world, a barber's license is something you cannot obtain online.

"It's definitely frustrating because, like, the main portion of the job is the actual barbering," said Vincent Wade, a student at L.A. Barber College.

"We have a 70% barbershop ownership, they're not just barbers, they are barbershop owners," said Matthews.

This uncertain future also puts their community work in jeopardy - donating thousands of free haircuts every year. They've applied for various loans and assistance programs. So far, it hasn't worked.

"We are doing it, we are doing it all because we love our school, we want to save our school," said Matthews. "We deserve to be saved."

They feel all they can do now is ask for help, with a GoFundMe campaign, to keep their dream and business alive.

"A school like this is needed for all the right reasons, and these people deserve it, they deserve it," said Matthews.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersdowntown lalos angeles countycoronavirus californiaschoolteachercovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man beaten, robbed of life savings outside Huntington Park bank
Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat
Compton community mourns murdered teen basketball star
Some OC Catholic schools prepare for in-person learning
OC 10-year-old starts foundation to help those in need
California to stop adding counties to coronavirus watch list
Forward spread stopped of Santa Clarita brush fire
Show More
County passes plan to pay some COVID patients to stay home
Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Remembering Hiroshima: A survivor's story
Official warns gatherings have 'potential to be disastrous'
Apple Fire: Evacuation warning issued for Morongo Valley
More TOP STORIES News