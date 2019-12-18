Careers

LA County approves Women in Tech, initiative to recruit, train women for county IT jobs

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angles County Board of Supervisors approved Women in Tech, an initiative to recruit and train women for county information technology jobs.

IT jobs with the county are particularly well-paid averaging more than $108,000 in annual salary, but women fill fewer than 30% of those roles.

The initiative would help women study for the necessary civil service exam as well as build IT skills.
