Thousands of nurses across Los Angeles County will begin a four-day strike starting Tuesday.Nurses represented by Service Employees International Union voted to authorize an Unfair Labor Practice strike.The nurses will hit the picket lines at 7 a.m. in several locations, including Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.Cynthia Mitchel plans to walk the picket line along with more than 7,000 other LA County nurses."I would like to see the county invest in more nurses," Mitchel said. "We have a chronic retention crisis."An ER nurse at LA+USC Medical Center for 18 years, Mitchel said nurses are overworked and alleges patient-to-nurse ratios are also too high, putting patients at risk.Mitchel said one nurse should be caring for one, or sometimes two critical care patients. Instead, it's often one nurse to three patients.The conditions, she said, contributes to nurses leaving."We have hired 100 nurses in three years and out of 100 nurses in three years, 66 nurses have left within those three years," Mitchel said.Other locations where picketing will take place include Harbor-UCLA in Torrance, Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey and High Desert Regional Health Center in Lancaster.A union spokesperson would not say what the gap is between the county's last offer and the union's demands.The county has not commented on the walkout so far.The union says the county will have to pay to bring in nurses to cover their shifts.