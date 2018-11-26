CAREERS

LA County nurses launch 4-day strike over staffing shortage concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of nurses across Los Angeles County will begin a four-day strike starting Tuesday over concerns regarding staffing shortages.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Thousands of nurses across Los Angeles County will begin a four-day strike starting Tuesday.

Nurses represented by Service Employees International Union voted to authorize an Unfair Labor Practice strike.

The nurses will hit the picket lines at 7 a.m. in several locations, including Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.

Cynthia Mitchel plans to walk the picket line along with more than 7,000 other LA County nurses.

"I would like to see the county invest in more nurses," Mitchel said. "We have a chronic retention crisis."

An ER nurse at LA+USC Medical Center for 18 years, Mitchel said nurses are overworked and alleges patient-to-nurse ratios are also too high, putting patients at risk.

Mitchel said one nurse should be caring for one, or sometimes two critical care patients. Instead, it's often one nurse to three patients.

The conditions, she said, contributes to nurses leaving.

"We have hired 100 nurses in three years and out of 100 nurses in three years, 66 nurses have left within those three years," Mitchel said.

Other locations where picketing will take place include Harbor-UCLA in Torrance, Olive View-UCLA Medical Center in Sylmar, Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey and High Desert Regional Health Center in Lancaster.

A union spokesperson would not say what the gap is between the county's last offer and the union's demands.

The county has not commented on the walkout so far.

The union says the county will have to pay to bring in nurses to cover their shifts.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersnursesstrikehospitalshealth careLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Jobs and internships at ABC7
NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies
Latinas in STEM
Job alert: JCPenney hiring 1,000 seasonal employees in LA area
More Careers
Top Stories
LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell concedes election
Somali immigrant suspected of hate crime outside LA synagogue
Marc Brown trains like a DEA agent during simulation
CA family dealing with 2 tragic deaths in span of weeks
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
Death toll from Camp Fire rises to 88, over 200 still unaccounted for
How cord blood is a viable option for leukemia patients
Residents brace for rain in Cranston Fire burn areas
Show More
Mueller: Ex-Trump campaign chair lied, broke plea agreement
SoCal firefighters recall search-recovery efforts for Camp Fire
CA Democratic Party chair takes leave amid misconduct allegations
Chargers honor woman for saving horses in Woolsey Fire
300 troops shifted to California for border duty
More News