Careers

WATCH LIVE: Virtual town hall focuses on helping unemployed

By
Are you out of work and struggling to stay afloat? We launched "ABC7 Solutions: Hiring SoCal" to help!

On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Phillip Palmer will host a virtual town hall with five experts - ready to answer your questions about everything from finding work, to knowing your rights, to putting your best foot forward. Submit your questions below, and we will get as many of them answered as we can.

Download our new streaming app, available on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku, to watch the event on your TV. Just search ABC7 Los Angeles to download the free app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringtown hall meetingjobsabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Face masks now required of all Angelenos when outside, Garcetti says
SoCal will see three flyovers to honor frontline workers today
Officer recalls moment man surrenders baby after LA chase
Santa Monica facing sweeping cuts in city services
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
CVS to open 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites by end of May
Las Vegas police release video of Mother's Day shootout with suspect
Show More
Video: Brawl breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
COVID crisis: Child-care program expanded for LA personnel
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Woman arrested in Santa Monica for selling unapproved COVID-19 test kits
More TOP STORIES News