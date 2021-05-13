Looking for a job? SoCal theme parks are hiring hundreds as they reopen

But that's not the case everywhere.
In Southern California, several theme parks are looking for hundreds of workers as they reopen after being closed for the pandemic.
Among them is Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, which is gearing up for its big reopening on May 22.The indoor water park resort held two job fairs this week hoping to hire up to 200 employees.
"We have a lot of different positions available in the lodge," said Great Wolf Lodge spokesperson Diana Harrison. " Especially as we start to be able to grow occupancy moving into the yellow tier hopefully, and also as the (state blueprint for business restrictions) gets eliminated in the middle of June."
Raging Waters in San Dimas is hiring 600 seasonal employees ahead of its May 29 reopening.The water park is offering a cool incentive to potential employees - a family four-pack of season passes.
"We figured what better way to get a little more interest out there and some excitement," said Al Garcia, marketing director for Raging Waters. "Coming off a year that was unlike any other last year, this is just one little way for us to come back with a bang."
Although both employers are finding success in their hiring efforts, that is not the case nationally.
While vaccinations are up and more sectors are reopening, the anticipated growth in jobs isn't happening.The latest jobs report shows the labor market added just 266,000 jobs in April, down from the 770,000 jobs added in March.
In a Glassdoor article, a senior economist says this "raises the temperature on the political debate surrounding extended unemployment benefits. As a result, we may see more states follow Montana and South Carolina in ending their participation in the federal unemployment benefit programs."
That program was extended to Sept. 4, giving people an extra $300 a week on top of their current unemployment benefits.Due to COVID, California's Employment Development Department has paused a rule that requires claimants to prove they're looking for work each week.
Knott's Berry Farm is another company hiring.They're looking for about 200 people ahead of the reopening of Soak City on May 29.