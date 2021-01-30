Lowe's hiring more than 50,000 workers; issuing $80 million in bonuses

Lowe's is planning to hire more than 50,000 new workers ahead of the spring rush.
They are looking to hire full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across the country.
The company says it's also issuing $80 million in bonuses to current associates.
This will be the seventh bonus Lowe's has given to employees during the pandemic.
Full-time hourly associates will get $300 and part-time and seasonal workers will get $150.
