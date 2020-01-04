Careers

Lowe's plans to hire 450 associates in Los Angeles this spring

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lowe's stores are looking to fill hundreds of positions in Los Angeles.

The home improvement chain plans to hire 450 associates this spring.

Next Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., candidates can walk into any L.A. Lowe's store to interview for available jobs.

Job seekers could receive an on-the-spot offer.

Last year, approximately half of all Lowe's seasonal hires became permanent associates.
