Lowe's plans to hire 450 associates in Los Angeles this spring

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Lowe's stores are looking to fill hundreds of positions in Los Angeles.The home improvement chain plans to hire 450 associates this spring.Next Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., candidates can walk into any L.A. Lowe's store to interview for available jobs.Job seekers could receive an on-the-spot offer.Last year, approximately half of all Lowe's seasonal hires became permanent associates.