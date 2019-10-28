Careers

Lyft offers free rides to job interviews and for first three weeks on employment

Lyft is going the extra mile to help you get a job. The ride-share company is launching the Job Access Program.

Lyft is partnering with organizations like Goodwill and United way to give certain people free or discounted rides to job interviews.

That program would then extend for the first three weeks of employment if the worker is hired.

Lyft says that for people living in low-income communities, reliable transportation can mean the difference between successful employment and lost opportunities.

The program will be available in more than 35 markets in the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit https://blog.lyft.com/jobs-access-program.
