Metro holding job fair for veterans at Union Station

Metro is holding a job fair for veterans at Union Station in Los Angeles on Friday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Metro is holding a job fair for veterans at Union Station in Los Angeles on Friday.

The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Union Station is located at 800 N Alameda Street.

Metro recommends all applicants wear business-type clothing and bring copies of updated resumes.

Forty private and public employers will be recruiting and hiring during the job fair.

In addition to Metro, positions are available with the California Highway Patrol, Westin hotels, Southern California Gas Company, the FBI and Staples Center.
